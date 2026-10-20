MEGOGO to show every Champions League matchday 3 game

Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO has announced its broadcast schedule for matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League league phase, played on October 20–21. For Ukrainian fans, the big one is on October 21, when Shakhtar Donetsk visit Inter in Milan.

Shakhtar head to Italy off their first win of this season’s campaign. In matchday 2 they beat AEK 3–1, after opening with a 1–1 draw against PSV. Inter, meanwhile, have lost both games so far: 2–1 to Real Madrid, then 4–3 to Club Brugge. Kickoff in Milan is at 22:00 Kyiv time, and MEGOGO will carry the match on its MEGOGO Football 1 channel and in the Sport section of its platform. The studio show starts at 20:45 with host Vitalii Kravchenko and pundits Oleksandr Holovko and Vadym Skichko, while Serhii Lukianenko will call the game.

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Kravchenko expects Inter to win by one or two goals. Still, he sees two things working in Shakhtar’s favor. First, Inter will be without their injured captain and top scorer Lautaro Martínez. Second, Shakhtar took points off Inter in three of their four previous Champions League group-stage meetings. Kravchenko doesn’t expect an easy night for the hosts either, as the comeback win over AEK has given Shakhtar a confidence boost.

Also at 22:00 that evening, Bayern Munich host Arsenal. The Londoners have yet to drop a point, beating Napoli 1–0 and Lille 3–0. Bayern thrashed Bodø/Glimt 5–0 before a 3–3 draw with Viking. Volodymyr Kyrychenko will commentate on the game for MEGOGO Football 2.

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Another heavyweight clash comes a day earlier: on October 20 at 22:00, PSG host Barcelona. Both sides won big in matchday 2, Paris beating Manchester City 4–2 and Barcelona seeing off Galatasaray 4–1. Oleksandra Kucherenko will host the pre-match show from 21:00, joined by former Ukraine international Eduard Tsykhmeistruk and Oleh Masliuk, an actor with the comedy troupe Mamakhykhotala. Vadym Sheviakin and Vitalii Pokhvala will commentate on MEGOGO Football 1.

On both evenings, a multi-feed show starts at 22:00 on MEGOGO Football 3. It switches between the matches being played at the same time and shows the key moments from each. Volodymyr Zvierov will commentate on Tuesday and Vadym Sheviakin on Wednesday.

Some matches will air for free on the MEGOGO Sport channel, available on Ukraine’s free-to-air digital terrestrial network T2 and on cable. On October 20, it will show Roma vs Slovan, with Oleksandr Novak commentating. The next day at 17:00, the channel will air the UEFA Youth League game Inter vs Shakhtar, called by Illia Dudka. At 22:00, French runners-up Lens take on Club Brugge, with Roman Kotliar on commentary.

MEGOGO is the official broadcaster of UEFA club competitions in Ukraine. In September, the service also secured exclusive rights to the UEFA Nations League and the EURO 2028 qualifiers. Every Champions League match is available on the platform with the Sport subscription and in all MEGOPACK bundles.