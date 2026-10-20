Kyivstar owner VEON buys Uzbek mobile operator Perfectum

On October 19, VEON, the telecom group behind Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, agreed to buy 100% of Rubicon Wireless, which provides mobile services in Uzbekistan under the Perfectum brand. The deal is valued at about $207 million, including roughly $93 million of Perfectum debt that VEON will take on.

VEON will cover the cash portion from its own funds. Regulators have already signed off on the deal, and the group expects to close it by the end of October.

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The real prize is spectrum and network. Perfectum holds 115 MHz of spectrum in the 850 MHz and 3,800 MHz bands. It has also built a standalone 5G network on Nokia equipment, one that runs without relying on 4G infrastructure.

VEON plans to fold these assets into Beeline Uzbekistan, its existing operator in the country. The group expects Beeline Uzbekistan’s spectrum holdings to grow by about 50%. The extra spectrum should improve network coverage and capacity and support the rollout of 5G and fixed wireless access, which delivers broadband to homes and offices over the air. Combining the networks should also help VEON save on capital and operating expenses.

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VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu called Uzbekistan, a country of nearly 40 million people, one of the group’s core growth markets. “By combining complementary spectrum and network assets, we can deliver better connectivity and expand access to the digital services people and businesses use every day,” he said.

Besides Ukraine, where Kyivstar is targeting a domestic IPO, VEON operates in Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. More than 150 million people use its connectivity services, and over 228 million use its digital services. In November 2025, the group signed a deal with Starlink to bring direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity to these customers.