Kyivstar claims Ukraine’s widest 4G coverage at 96.2% of population

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar says its 4G network was available to 96.2% of people living in Ukrainian-controlled territory as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. The company calls this the largest 4G coverage in the country. The claim is based on Kyivstar’s internal data and on reports that operators file with NCEC, Ukraine’s telecom regulator.

Kyivstar has kept building out its network despite the full-scale war. In the first half of 2026 alone, it installed nearly 3,000 new base stations and upgraded more than 5,000 existing ones. This year, 4G reached another 128 towns and villages, including small villages in the Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Lviv regions where fast mobile internet had been hard to get.

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The operator is also expanding coverage along highways. In 2025, it built new base stations on more than 300 sections of international and national roads, and in the first half of 2026 it improved service on 96 more. New sites went up along the Kyiv–Vinnytsia–Chop and Dnipro–Vinnytsia–Stryi highways, including their mountain stretches. Kyivstar’s 4G now covers more than 12,500 km of these roads.

Phasing out 3G also helped widen 4G access. In August 2026, Kyivstar became the first Ukrainian operator to complete the switch. More than 1 million subscribers who moved to 4G now get faster speeds, lower latency and more stable connections. The 4G network also supports VoLTE, which improves voice call quality. The only exception for now is a small number of business customers who still rely on local 3G because of where their equipment is located. Kyivstar plans to move them to 4G soon.

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Going forward, Kyivstar plans to keep expanding coverage and increasing network capacity and speed. The goal, the company says, is reliable mobile service and fast internet for customers in every region of Ukraine.