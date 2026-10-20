Europe’s Biggest Carriers Plan a Starlink Alternative

Four of Europe’s largest telecom groups — Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone — have signed a letter of intent to jointly bid for radio spectrum for a European satellite network. The network would beam signals from satellites straight to ordinary smartphones, a technology known as direct-to-device.

The carriers will build the core ground infrastructure in Europe and handle network coordination and monitoring. They won’t invest directly in the satellite constellation itself. That will come from a separate satellite operator the partners have yet to choose. The companies say the arrangement will pair European governance and market access with proven satellite technology and deployment experience.

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The project has several goals. The carriers want to bring coverage to areas where terrestrial networks are weak, make public networks more resilient, protect critical communications and support the growth of a European satellite constellation. They also stress the need for “responsible European governance of key space infrastructure.”

The group promises to give every mobile operator access to the new services on open and non-discriminatory terms. According to the partners, this model is meant to boost competition, reduce market fragmentation and give European consumers more choice.

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US carriers have already taken a similar step. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, the three largest operators in the country, agreed to pool their spectrum to cover rural dead zones.

Spectrum for satellite services is also on the EU agenda. As The Verge points out, in May 2026 the European Union said it was considering reserving part of the 2 GHz band for European companies. SpaceX opposed the idea, warning that such a reallocation would degrade Starlink service in Ukraine.