Ukrainian drones strike VK data center in Russia’s Leningrad region: what we know

Russian internet holding VK, which owns the social network VKontakte, reported an overnight attack on one of its data centers in the Leningrad region on the morning of October 18. The company insists its services are running normally, but users have been flooding outage trackers with complaints since the early hours.

The strike by Ukrainian drones makes VK the fifth major Russian data center operator hit in less than two weeks. The fallout has varied. Search giant Yandex had to move its systems to backup sites, while VK and state-owned Sberbank say their services stayed up.

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What VK said

VK’s official statement ran to just two sentences. It said only that drones had attacked a company data center in the Leningrad region and that services remained available as usual. There were no other technical details. It’s unclear whether servers, cooling systems, power equipment or network links were damaged.

VK didn’t say exactly where the attack happened, either. Tech outlet CNews points out that one of the company’s data centers sits in the village of Novosergievka, in the Vsevolozhsk district outside St. Petersburg, citing the industry directory AllDataCenters. VK itself hasn’t confirmed that this was the facility hit.

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According to the same report, the holding runs four data centers of its own to power its digital services. That number alone says little about how individual products are backed up. VK hasn’t disclosed which systems were housed at the targeted site or whether it had to shift load to other hardware.

What Fire Point says

The Ukrainian side has been far more forthcoming. Ukrainian missile and drone maker Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Leningrad region data center, Ukrainian broadcaster 24 Kanal reports. The facility was hit by the company’s FP-1 drones.

The location was pinned down by ASTRA, an investigative outlet that works with open-source intelligence (OSINT). One of its analysts reviewed videos sent in by readers and concluded that the drones struck the VKontakte data center in Novosergievka. The nearby Vostochnaya electrical substation was hit as well.

Fire Point describes the site as one of VKontakte’s key data centers. According to the company, it stored and processed user data, including photos and videos. Fire Point cites previously published figures putting the complex at more than 20,000 servers across 640 server racks. The company also claims the facility was seriously damaged. VK hasn’t confirmed this, nor has it said what equipment was affected.

Thousands of outage reports

The first reports of problems with VKontakte surfaced overnight, before the company issued its statement. Complaints on the outage tracker Downdetector spiked shortly after 3 a.m., St. Petersburg news site Fontanka wrote. Users couldn’t open profiles, send messages or view photos, and for some the social network only partially loaded.

Overnight, most complaints came from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, though the problems weren’t limited to those areas. By midday, the number of reports kept climbing. Business daily Delovoy Peterburg said that, as of 1:35 p.m., the Russian outage tracker Sboy.RF had logged about 2,100 complaints for the day. Of those, 42% came from Moscow and another 8% from St. Petersburg.

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Downdetector recorded about 6,600 outage reports over the previous 24 hours, roughly 600 of them in the last hour of monitoring. The two figures can’t simply be added together, since different trackers may count complaints from the same people. And the number of reports isn’t the same as the number of people who lost access. One user can file several reports, and some errors stem from problems with local internet providers.

Internet monitor NetBlocks spotted another sign of trouble, in data cited by tech community site Habr. After the attack, VK’s network connectivity dropped to 56% of normal levels. That’s a network metric, not the share of users who lost access, and it doesn’t prove the data center strike caused the outages. The same night, the Leningrad region and St. Petersburg also saw disruptions to mobile service and power supply, which could have affected online services too.

Why services can still glitch

VK runs one of Russia’s largest digital ecosystems. Besides VKontakte, it owns the Odnoklassniki social network, the Mail email services, the cloud storage service Oblako Mail and the VK Video platform. The company is also building the MAX messenger, along with music apps, education projects and business services.

An attack on a single data center doesn’t mean all of these platforms were at risk of going down at once. Large internet companies spread software components and data across multiple data centers. If some servers fail, load can be shifted to other machines — but only if spare capacity and failover systems are already in place.

Redundancy, however, doesn’t guarantee that everything recovers instantly. Even when the social network loads, image storage, messaging, sign-in or video processing can still throw errors. So the fact that VKontakte’s home page opens doesn’t mean all its services are fully working.

A large data center depends not just on servers but also on storage systems, networking gear, power, backup energy sources and cooling. Even undamaged servers become unreachable if the supporting infrastructure fails. The same goes for connectivity: when a data center loses some of its network links, users see connection errors even though the hardware is running. And after switching to backup capacity, services still need time to sync data and get back to normal performance.

A massive overnight attack on the Leningrad region

The strike on VK’s data center was part of a massive attack on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. Regional authorities say 144 drones were shot down over the region overnight. Falling debris damaged homes, cars and infrastructure, and some towns lost power. In St. Petersburg, fires broke out at oil facilities and in industrial zones, and the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, reported one person killed and five injured.

Separately, the Russian online marketplace Ozon said one of its logistics centers had been attacked. As business outlet RBC reports, a fire broke out at the site, staff were quickly evacuated and no employees were hurt. Ozon temporarily pulled products stored at the facility from its storefront. It plans to cancel orders that can’t be filled from other warehouses and is already rerouting logistics through its remaining centers.

In a single night, then, two very different kinds of infrastructure were hit. One is digital and keeps internet services running. The other is physical and handles processing and delivering goods.

A string of data center attacks

Between October 8 and October 18, drones attacked three Yandex data centers, a Sberbank facility and the VK data center. The campaign has already disrupted the Russian internet, though the impact on users has varied.

The first target was a Yandex data center in Sasovo, in Russia’s Ryazan region, on October 8. Over the following days, drones damaged two more sites belonging to the company, in Kaluga and Vladimir. The Sasovo and Vladimir data centers were knocked offline completely, while several modules failed in Kaluga. The outages hit Yandex’s own products as well as third-party services running on its infrastructure.

On October 14, Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev said his ministry had helped Yandex secure additional sites to host its systems. The company began moving key components to backup infrastructure it had prepared in advance and kept restoring everything else.

The same day, news broke of an attack on a data center owned by Sberbank in the Saratov region. The bank’s systems are operating normally and no employees were hurt, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said. Unlike Yandex, the bank saw no widespread outage of its services. The contrast shows how differently these companies have built resilience into their infrastructure.

As of 4:56 p.m. Kyiv time on October 18, VK had not reported any service shutdown and maintained that everything was working normally. Complaints, however, kept coming in throughout the day, and the company gave no timeline for restoring the data center itself. There has been no official word of any loss of user data or need for a mass account recovery.