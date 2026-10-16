Starshield limits for Ukraine came from the White House, sources say

The order to throttle Starshield satellite connectivity for Ukrainian troops reached Pentagon leadership from inside the White House. Two U.S. officials and one Western official familiar with the matter told Reuters about it.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity. They didn’t say who in the White House made the call or who was responsible for carrying it out. A senior U.S. official, asked by Reuters to comment, said President Donald Trump had made no such request. The White House didn’t respond when asked whether it could have come from other administration officials.

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The restriction came as Trump was pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries. Those attacks are allegedly driving up energy prices, which in turn hurts Republican chances in the November midterm elections. Experts cited by Reuters point to a different cause: the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. It led to Iranian attacks on energy facilities and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Ukrainian officials who spoke to Reuters, the restriction had a real impact at the front. It made strikes on Russian troops and logistics in the occupied territories much harder. Interceptor drones used to shoot down Shahed attack drones also slowed down.

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Starshield is a version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network built specifically for government and national security customers, including the Pentagon. Ukraine’s military relies on it for battlefield communications and drone operations.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX restricted Starshield terminals while on the move. SpaceX owner Elon Musk explained that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government. Any speed limits, he said, are set by the U.S. military, and the president signs off on the decision.

The next day, October 15, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that service was restored for Starshield on the move.