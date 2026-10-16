Sony unveils a $5,900 gold-plated Walkman and two cheaper models

On October 15, Sony unveiled three premium Walkman music players priced from $1,900 to $5,900. They are the first new models in the iconic line in several years, Bloomberg reports.

The flagship NW-WM1ZM3 is listed at $5,900, the NW-WM1AM3 at $3,000 and the NW-ZX900 at $1,900. Both WM1-series models get 5.5-inch 1080p displays, slightly larger and sharper than on their 2022 predecessors. The NW-ZX900 has a 5-inch screen, now bumped from 720p to 1080p.

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To justify a price tag of nearly $6,000, the flagship gets a few extras. The biggest is its oxygen-free copper body, which is gold-plated, as are the screws. Sony says this provides stable grounding, which in turn delivers punchier bass, a wider soundstage and smoother, more detailed highs. The two cheaper models use aluminum alloy bodies, with gold plating only on an inner rear panel.

All three players process audio with an upgraded DSD Remastering Engine. According to Sony, it gives digital files a warmer sound, closer to analog recordings. For compressed music from streaming services, the players also use an AI algorithm that detects the genre of a track and enhances the highs and subtle details.

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The new Walkmans run Android 16. That is a big jump for the NW-ZX900, whose predecessor shipped with Android 12. The two WM1 models last up to 31 hours of streaming or 35 hours of local playback on a charge, while the NW-ZX900 manages 35 and 40 hours respectively. Those figures, however, are based on low-quality 128 kbps MP3 files.

All three models are available for preorder, but Sony has not said when shipping will begin.

Sony launched the first cassette Walkman in 1979, later adding CD players and digital models to the line. In 2010, the company stopped making cassette and CD versions and has focused on digital players ever since. A nod to that past is a cassette-tape screensaver that can be turned on in the new players.

Other names from the early days of digital music are still around too. The VLC media player has passed 7 billion downloads, while Winamp announced this summer that it will launch a subscription music service with Deezer.