Poland’s Allegro starts selling to shoppers in Ukraine

Allegro, Poland’s largest online marketplace, is now taking orders from Ukraine through allegro.pl and its app, which has a Ukrainian-language interface. At launch, shoppers can choose from more than 1 million listings from several hundred Polish sellers, Liga.net reports, citing the company.

The range includes generators, portable power stations, tools, gas heaters and hygiene products. Allegro plans to eventually open Ukraine to all Polish sellers on the platform. The company puts the market’s potential at roughly 12 million active shoppers.

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In Poland, orders are handled by Allegro One Kurier. Ukrainian delivery company Nova Poshta then takes over and brings them to customers. Together, the two carriers run more than 17,700 branches and pickup points, plus almost 40,000 parcel lockers.

Beyond Poland, Allegro already operates in Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. Grzegorz Czapski, the company’s director of venture projects, says nearly 6 million customers shop on the platform in those three countries, and sales there are roughly doubling every year.

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In Ukraine, Allegro’s main competitor is Rozetka, the country’s largest marketplace, which launched in 2005 and sells millions of products across categories. Rozetka also runs offline pickup points and is expanding into Moldova and Poland. In September, electronics chain Comfy launched its own marketplace for third-party sellers as well.

Back in June, Rozetka co-founder Vladyslav Chechotkin said that, on a level playing field, Allegro’s arrival would simply mean more competition in the Ukrainian market.

Founded in 1999, Allegro is one of the biggest e-commerce players of European origin. More than 160,000 merchants sell on its platform, which serves over 21 million active shoppers across Central and Eastern Europe.