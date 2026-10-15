YouTube Music Starts Labeling AI-Generated Tracks

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YouTube Music
Фото: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube has rolled out labels in YouTube Music for songs made with generative AI. The tag covers fully AI-generated tracks as well as songs where only key elements, such as the vocals, were generated.

The label is a rectangular badge reading “AI” that sits right on the track’s playback screen. Tap it, and the app shows exactly which part of the work on the song was done by AI.

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To spot these tracks, YouTube will work with its music partners and use its own AI-detection tools. The company plans to bring the labels to the main YouTube platform later on.

youtube music gen ai labels

YouTube isn’t alone in trying to stem the flood of low-quality AI music, a fight that has also reached the courts: Sony Music and Universal Music are suing Suno again. Spotify has started flagging AI-generated artists and pulling them from recommendations. Deezer built an AI-music detector for playlists on any platform back in June, and has also introduced a filter that weeds out AI-generated content entirely.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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