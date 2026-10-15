YouTube could take on Spotify and Audible in audiobooks

YouTube is in talks with book publishers about bringing audiobooks to its platform, The Wall Street Journal reports. The audiobooks would be part of YouTube Premium, the ad-free subscription, and the service could launch as early as 2027.

Premium starts at $16 a month. In Ukraine, its price nearly doubled in August, with the individual plan now costing UAH 179. It’s not yet clear whether subscribers will get every book at no extra cost. YouTube may charge separately for some titles, as it already does for certain paid videos.

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By bundling several services into one subscription, YouTube is trying to make Premium more appealing. The platform already offers video, music and podcasts, and audiobooks could give people one more reason to sign up.

Still, YouTube would have to compete with Spotify and Amazon-owned Audible, which currently dominate the audiobook market. In early October, Spotify announced an audiobook rollout to more than 180 countries, including Ukraine. Its own Premium subscribers get 15 hours of listening a month, and Spotify also sells separate Audiobooks+ and Audiobooks Access plans as well as individual books. Audible, for its part, offers subscription access to its catalog plus credits that listeners exchange for books they keep forever.

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Despite the competition, publishing executives are counting on YouTube’s massive audience. They’re also looking for a legitimate alternative to the pirated audio versions of their books that are already on the platform.

Audiobooks have been one of the most successful segments of the book market in recent years, with nonfiction such as business, self-help and psychology growing fastest. According to Association of American Publishers data cited by Fortune Business Insights, digital audiobook revenue topped $1 billion in 2025, up from $265 million in 2016.

Fortune Business Insights values the global audiobook market at $14.15 billion this year, up from $11.18 billion last year. It expects the market to reach $93.15 billion by 2034, an average annual growth rate of 26.56%. Smartphones remain the most popular listening device, accounting for about 62% of the market.

Audible leads the field, taking roughly 63.4% of global audiobook platform revenue. Other major players include Apple, Google, Spotify, Storytel and Rakuten. Spotify doesn’t break out book revenue from music, but says one in four Spotify Premium subscribers regularly listens to long-form audio. Sweden’s Storytel, Europe’s leading audiobook service, offers 1.8 million titles in 55 languages and has more than 2.75 million paying subscribers.