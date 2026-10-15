WhatsApp launches guest calls for people without an account

On October 14, WhatsApp opened its voice and video calls to people who aren’t registered on the messenger. Guests join from a web browser on their computer, and the calls are free and end-to-end encrypted.

Invites come from someone with a WhatsApp account. They tap the “+” icon in the Calls tab, get a call link and share it with anyone. Guests can’t create links or start calls themselves. After opening the link in a browser, a guest enters a name and lands in a waiting room, and only the host can let them in. WhatsApp added the waiting room in July, when it brought calling to its web version. The announcement mentions only desktop browsers and says nothing about mobile ones.

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Once admitted, guests can join both one-on-one and group calls with up to 32 participants. They can share their screen, raise a hand to ask to speak and react with a thumbs-up or heart emoji. There’s no limit on how long they can stay.

Everything else is off-limits. Guests can’t see other participants’ phone numbers, send messages or add new people to the call, and the host can remove them at any time. In June, WhatsApp also let users reserve usernames that will appear in place of their phone numbers. The number itself can be revealing: in September, researchers in Vienna found that delivery receipts in WhatsApp and Signal can give away where a number’s owner is.

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Later this year, WhatsApp plans to release a plugin for Google Calendar and Outlook. After installing it and connecting their account, users will be able to add a WhatsApp call link to a calendar invite. Invitees will be able to join with or without a WhatsApp account.