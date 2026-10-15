Ukrainian regulator fines Chempion Radio UAH 45,760

Ukraine’s National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting fined FM Media Center LLC, the company behind radio station Chempion Radio, at a meeting on October 14. Detector Media reports that the broadcaster missed the deadline for telling the regulator it had moved its transmitter.

In early July, the company asked the National Council to update its entry in the register of media entities. While reviewing the request, the regulator found that the broadcaster had reported the transmitter move only after the 30-day deadline had passed.

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Ukrainian law classifies this as a significant violation, punishable by a fine of 10% of the license fee. For Chempion Radio, that comes to UAH 45,760. The company has 60 days to pay once the decision is published on the National Council’s website.

This isn’t the first time the regulator has penalized broadcasters for missed deadlines. On September 17, it fined two legal entities behind Kiss FM UAH 78,000 for failing to report changes to their ownership structure in time. In July 2025, stations Shliaher and Slobozhanske FM were fined for late updates to the same register.