Ukraine bans two more Russian streaming services

Ukraine’s National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting added TAS-IX.Media and Kinohype to its list of banned Russian media services on October 14. The list now includes 80 services, Ukrainian outlet Detector Media reports.

The media regulator reviewed both services after a request from the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) department for the protection of national statehood, and on its own initiative. It concluded that TAS-IX.Media and Kinohype are aimed at Russia and Russian audiences.

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The regulator cited several criteria behind that finding. Both services used Russian as their default interface language. They also let viewers in Ukraine watch films banned under the country’s Law on Cinematography. Some of the available programs featured a person on Ukraine’s official list of individuals who pose a threat to national security. On top of that, TAS-IX.Media carried the banned Russian channels Rossiya 1, 24 Tekhno and Okhota i Rybalka.

Next, the National Council plans to notify NCEC, Ukraine’s telecom regulator. NCEC is then expected to instruct internet providers to restrict access to both sites. A Ukrainian civic initiative has recently proposed changes to how such sites are blocked.

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The council last expanded the list in late August, when it banned the online cinemas Muvee and KinoVibe.