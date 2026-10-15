Starshield works again in Ukraine, but who restricted it is unclear

Ukrainian units can once again use Starshield, the military segment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, while on the move — including on strike drones. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reports, citing sources in the Defense Ministry, that front-line reports confirm the restoration and connection quality keeps improving.

According to Business Insider, Defense Ministry officials confirmed that Starshield was working on the move again as of about 11:45 a.m. Kyiv time on October 15. Yehor Cherniev, deputy chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s national security, defense and intelligence committee, told the outlet that service had been fully restored to its pre-outage level. A National Guard officer identified only as Yurii also confirmed that speeds were back.

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The trouble began on the morning of October 14, when terminals started losing connection on the move. Drone-mounted terminals shut off once the aircraft hit 160 km/h (about 100 mph), and in some cases at around 72 km/h (45 mph). Several missions failed as a result. The Defense Ministry says the outage hit medium-range strikes, interceptions of aerial targets and front-line logistics hardest.

Restrictions were lifted in stages. On the evening of October 14, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Starlink was working again for drones at up to 160 km/h, and named full restoration of Starshield as the next goal. The ministry hasn’t said what speeds the service now supports. It is still looking into the causes of the outage.

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Who imposed the restrictions remains unknown. Starshield is SpaceX’s secure network for military and government use, and it is controlled by the U.S. government. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X that any limits on the system are set by the U.S. military and ultimately the U.S. president. A senior U.S. official, however, assured Axios that the Trump administration had nothing to do with the alleged restrictions.

The outage coincided with pressure from President Donald Trump, who wants Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities. Business Insider says the incident has sharpened questions about Ukraine’s reliance on American technology. Cherniev, meanwhile, confirmed that the U.S. continues to share intelligence with Ukraine.