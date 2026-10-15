Netflix buys 2030 World Cup rights for Spain and Andorra

Netflix announced it has acquired exclusive rights to stream all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup to viewers in Spain and Andorra. Spanish fans will still be able to catch the biggest games on free-to-air TV.

That package covers every Spain match, both semifinals and the final. According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, those games will air on a national free-to-air channel, with Netflix itself striking the deal. The channel hasn’t been named yet. On top of that, at least one match per matchday will be free to watch in Spain.

- Advertisement -

Netflix won’t stop at the matches themselves. Coverage will include pregame and postgame shows, a halftime studio and a daily roundup on matchdays. Tournament programming will start rolling out before kickoff.

Spain will play at home as reigning world champion after winning the 2026 World Cup this summer. “I was in the stands this year as Spain lifted the trophy and witnessed the passion, the pride,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

The deal upends how World Cup rights have usually been split in Spain. For the 2026 tournament, public broadcaster RTVE aired 33 matches free-to-air, including all of Spain’s games. Some 38.4 million people, or 80.8% of the country’s population, watched at least part of the tournament on its channels. Mediapro held pay-TV rights to the whole tournament, and through a deal with Mediapro, DAZN streamed all 104 matches, 71 of them for subscribers only. Whether RTVE will get any part of the 2030 World Cup remains unclear.

Neither Netflix nor FIFA has disclosed what the deal is worth. For comparison, RTVE paid €55 million for its 2026 World Cup package.

The 2030 World Cup runs from June 8 to July 21. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are the main hosts. To mark the centenary of the first World Cup, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each stage one celebration match. Uruguay hosted and won the 1930 tournament, and Argentina reached the final. Paraguay is home to CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, which was the only continental confederation in the world at the time.

Netflix has spent several years building out its live sports business. It has deals with the NFL, MLB and WWE, and streams boxing and mixed martial arts. It also holds exclusive rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups in the US and Canada. The 2030 tournament, however, will be its first men’s World Cup. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström described the deal as building on the organization’s partnership with Netflix.

Earlier, FIFA named YouTube its preferred platform for the 2026 World Cup, which wrapped up in July. In Ukraine, streaming service MEGOGO secured exclusive rights to the UEFA Nations League and EURO 2028 in September.