Google will use AI to shield Android users from scammers

Google unveiled a set of new tools to fight mobile fraud on Android. The most notable one is coming to Google Messages, the company’s SMS and chat app. A new enhanced protection feature will use cloud-based Gemini models to analyze conversations with unknown senders.

The reasoning is simple: scammers rarely reveal their intentions right away. Instead, they drag conversations out and slowly win the other person’s trust. According to Google, cloud models can assess the risk of such a conversation faster and catch sophisticated schemes that slip past conventional defenses. Messages are encrypted during analysis and processed in a secure environment that, the company insists, neither Google nor any third party can access.

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The feature is optional and can be turned off at any time. Beyond cloud analysis, it will also check links in messages. That check runs on the phone itself, using the on-device Gemini Nano model, which assesses whether a URL leads to malicious content before the user opens the page.

Other changes target calls and screen sharing. Third-party apps will no longer be able to turn on call forwarding, and the system will warn users about any attempt to do so. Chrome and Android WebView now automatically hide sensitive data during screen sharing. This isn’t Google’s first move to secure phone calls: in June, the company announced detection of scammers who mimic familiar voices in its Phone app. Number blocking alone hasn’t solved the problem — Ukrainian mobile operators blocked over 170,000 spam numbers in the first year of new rules, yet scam calls persist.

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Google is also extending its scam message alerts to phones from other manufacturers. The alerts arrived on Pixel and Samsung devices in 2025, and now they’re coming to Honor, Motorola, OPPO, OnePlus, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi. Google aims to bring them to hundreds of millions more people by the end of the year.