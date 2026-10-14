YouTube brings Ask YouTube AI search to its mobile app

News
Ask YouTube
Google

YouTube announced on October 12 that it is bringing Ask YouTube, its conversational search, to Android and iOS phones. The feature lets people find videos by chatting with AI, but for now it is only available in the US.

Unlike regular search, Ask YouTube is built for complex queries and goes beyond a plain list of videos. Answers mix text, long-form videos and Shorts. You can refine them with a follow-up question or pick one of the suggested prompts. YouTube’s own examples include DIY Halloween costume ideas and video essays. According to YouTube’s help page, the feature only takes queries in English for now.

- Advertisement -

To open Ask YouTube, tap the search icon at the top of the screen, choose Ask, then type a question or a task. It isn’t available on supervised accounts managed by parents or in the YouTube Kids app.

YouTube started testing Ask YouTube in April and first showed it off at Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference. Since then, the feature has reached YouTube on the web and on TVs, and now it’s coming to the mobile app. Down the line, viewers will be able to use it right from the watch page during Shorts and live streams. YouTube hasn’t said when that will happen or when the feature will reach other countries. It only promises to expand access gradually.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Ask YouTube was also among the features YouTube unveiled in September. Other announcements included custom feeds, paid communities and chat-based video editing for creators.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Netflix is cutting about 1,000 jobs

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters told staff the company is cutting about 1,000 jobs. It's the streamer's biggest round of layoffs since 2022.
News

Ukrainian drones regain Starlink at speeds up to 160 km/h

On October 14, Mykhailo Fedorov said Starlink is working again for drones flying at up to 160 km/h. Next, Ukraine wants the Starshield cap lifted entirely.
News

Researcher hacks LG TV without a PIN by chaining three webOS flaws

An anonymous researcher chained three webOS flaws to take full control of an LG TV over the local network. LG has already released a firmware fix.
News

Masked arsonists torch 11 of 17 Starlink antennas in Bulgaria

Bulgarian lawmaker Ivaylo Mirchev says two masked men set fire to 11 of 17 Starlink antennas near Sofia. The government has yet to release any details.
News

Amazon Leo Tops 400 Mbps in US Army Satellite Internet Test

Amazon Leo hit download speeds above 400 Mbps in a demo for the US Army. Next, the military will test whether the satellite link holds up on the move.