YouTube brings Ask YouTube AI search to its mobile app

YouTube announced on October 12 that it is bringing Ask YouTube, its conversational search, to Android and iOS phones. The feature lets people find videos by chatting with AI, but for now it is only available in the US.

Unlike regular search, Ask YouTube is built for complex queries and goes beyond a plain list of videos. Answers mix text, long-form videos and Shorts. You can refine them with a follow-up question or pick one of the suggested prompts. YouTube’s own examples include DIY Halloween costume ideas and video essays. According to YouTube’s help page, the feature only takes queries in English for now.

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To open Ask YouTube, tap the search icon at the top of the screen, choose Ask, then type a question or a task. It isn’t available on supervised accounts managed by parents or in the YouTube Kids app.

YouTube started testing Ask YouTube in April and first showed it off at Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference. Since then, the feature has reached YouTube on the web and on TVs, and now it’s coming to the mobile app. Down the line, viewers will be able to use it right from the watch page during Shorts and live streams. YouTube hasn’t said when that will happen or when the feature will reach other countries. It only promises to expand access gradually.

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Ask YouTube was also among the features YouTube unveiled in September. Other announcements included custom feeds, paid communities and chat-based video editing for creators.