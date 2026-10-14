Ukrainian drones strike a Russian bank’s data center for the first time

Overnight on October 14, Ukrainian drones struck a data center that Russian bank Sberbank is building in the city of Balakovo, in Russia’s Saratov region, together with power grid company Rosseti. Russian tech outlet CNews reports that it was the first attack on a Russian bank’s data center.

“We can confirm that the data center was attacked. At the same time, all of Sberbank’s systems and services are running normally,” Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of Sberbank’s executive board, told Russian news agency TASS.

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The Balakovo facility is the newest of Sberbank’s three data centers. The other two are in Moscow’s Southern Port area and at the Skolkovo innovation center outside Moscow. The bank announced its plans for the Balakovo site in December 2020 and started construction in 2021.

The project is valued at 30 billion rubles (about $360 million at the Central Bank of Russia’s October 14 rate) and is due to be completed in 2027. It’s not yet clear whether the attack will push back that deadline.

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Most Russian data centers are fixed facilities whose addresses and coordinates are known in advance. That leaves them exposed to attacks.

Since mid-summer 2026, drones have targeted warehouses of online marketplace Wildberries, then logistics sites of Ozon. In early October, they turned to the data centers of Russian tech giant Yandex, knocking out three of its five in less than a week. The first hit was in Sasovo, Ryazan region, followed by sites in Kaluga and Vladimir.

The attacks caused widespread outages across most Yandex services. Third-party websites that rented capacity in those data centers went down too. At the time of CNews’s report, Yandex was still restoring its services and had sharply limited their features to keep them running. Rebuilding the data centers themselves, including buying and setting up new equipment, could take up to six months — provided there are no new attacks.