Ukrainian drones regain Starlink at speeds up to 160 km/h

Ukraine’s strike drones and interceptors should be back in the air soon: Starlink connectivity is being restored for them at speeds of up to 160 km/h. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the change on Telegram, adding that the next goal is to remove the speed cap on Starshield altogether.

“Starlink is being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h. Strike drones and interceptor drones should fly again. Now we need to work on removing the speed limit for Starshield entirely,” Fedorov wrote.

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Starshield is SpaceX’s military satellite communications service. Overnight on October 14, SpaceX restricted its terminals while in motion. The threshold was initially set at around 160 km/h. According to Ukrainian troops, the link later started dropping at just 60–70 km/h, so the cap is now returning to its original level.

The outages disrupted drone operations, including strike drones and interceptors. Military logistics, reconnaissance and communications relays were hit too. The 7th Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces said it had to cancel some missions as a result.

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Sources in Ukraine’s Defense Ministry say the country’s armed forces received no warning from SpaceX. Ukraine then reached out to the US, the company and NATO partners, while starting to test backup communication channels.