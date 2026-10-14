SpaceX limits Ukraine’s military Starlink terminals on the move

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SpaceX Starshield

Overnight on October 14, SpaceX imposed a speed cap on Starlink terminals operating on the move. Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s president known by the call sign Flash, confirmed the change on Telegram. He added that Ukraine’s Defense Forces received no warning, and several missions were disrupted as a result.

The restriction applies to StarShield, SpaceX’s military service package. The initial cap was set at 100 mph, or roughly 160 km/h. Later, Beskrestnov said, troops reported that the limit had been tightened for their operators. The connection now drops as soon as a vehicle reaches 60–70 km/h.

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Beskrestnov does not believe the timing is a coincidence. He links SpaceX’s decision to “the current political situation.”

In a Facebook post, Beskrestnov pointed out that the restrictions hit more than long-range missions and frontline logistics. They also affect interceptor drones that use Starlink. Ukraine relies on these interceptors to defend its skies against jet-powered Shahed drones, and Beskrestnov calls them the most effective tool currently available against that threat.

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“By their actions, our partners are effectively taking away one of the few chances we have to protect the country from jet-powered Shaheds,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Beskrestnov has weighed in on Shahed drones. In April, he identified the SIM cards Russia installs in them.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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