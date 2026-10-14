Researcher hacks LG TV without a PIN by chaining three webOS flaws

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LG webOS

SSD Secure Disclosure published details on October 12 of an attack that gives full control over LG TVs running webOS. The attacker doesn’t need a PIN or any on-screen confirmation — being on the same local network as the TV is enough.

The chain was built by an independent researcher who chose to stay anonymous. They demonstrated it in May at the TyphoonPWN 2026 hacking competition in Seoul, taking third place in the LG webOS category. The attack strings together three flaws in the platform. The first lets an attacker connect to the TV without a PIN. The second makes a built-in app open a third-party web page that can reach system services. The third lets the attacker run arbitrary commands as root, the highest level of privilege in the operating system.

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The chain was tested on two models, the LG 32LQ636BPSA and LG 27TQ600SW, running webOS 7.5.7-25 on firmware 04.54.40. It’s not yet known whether other LG TVs are affected. The bugs haven’t been assigned CVE identifiers, the IDs used in the industry-wide vulnerability registry. According to The Hacker News, no attacks in the wild have been reported.

LG has already released a firmware update that fixes the issue. Owners should check for it and install it without delay. SSD Secure Disclosure published working exploit code alongside its report, so the attack details are now public. There’s no workaround other than updating.

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This isn’t the first time researchers have found ways into LG TVs over the network. In 2024, security firm Bitdefender disclosed a different set of webOS flaws that also allowed attackers to bypass authentication. LG patched them in March of that year. In September 2026, other researchers found that LG TVs scan home networks and that a webOS flaw could be used to secretly record audio.

Following that investigation, LG denied claims that its TVs spy on their owners. The company said its sets don’t record conversations in the room and only process voice input after the user presses a button.

Shortly after, the company explained in detail what data its smart TVs collect. It also showed how to switch off voice and on-screen content recognition, as well as personalized ads.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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