Netflix is cutting about 1,000 jobs

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Netflix
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Netflix is laying off about 1,000 people, or roughly 6% of its workforce. Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters outlined the plan in a memo to employees, Variety reports.

Most of the cuts will hit product development, technology, legal and HR. “Our mission — to entertain the world — is ambitious, and delivering on it requires discipline in how we prioritize our people and resources,” the executives wrote. According to Variety, the move comes amid fierce competition for audiences across the media market.

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At the end of 2025, Netflix had about 16,000 full-time employees. The service had more than 325 million subscribers worldwide.

The company’s last major round of layoffs came in 2022. That year, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers and then cut about 450 jobs.

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The layoffs coincide with a slide in Netflix’s market value. Its market cap has fallen nearly 25% since the start of 2026, to $293 billion. The Nasdaq Composite, by contrast, has gained more than 16% over the same period.

Rivalry hasn’t stopped Netflix from teaming up with competitors. In September, it joined Amazon and YouTube to form a streaming lobby group as US authorities step up scrutiny of the industry.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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