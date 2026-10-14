Masked arsonists torch 11 of 17 Starlink antennas in Bulgaria

News
Болгарський депутат заявив про підпал 11 антен Starlink під Софією

Interfax-Ukraine reports that 11 of 17 antennas used to communicate with Starlink satellites were deliberately set on fire at a classified site near Sofia. Bulgarian lawmaker Ivaylo Mirchev of the Yes, Bulgaria party, who disclosed the incident, says two masked men were behind it.

Mirchev wrote about the attack on Facebook. He said the torched antennas serve as the main link to SpaceX satellites, which are also widely used in the war in Ukraine. He demanded that Bulgaria’s intelligence services and Interior Ministry say whether they knew about the attack, and accused the government of staying silent.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Rumen Radev declined to share details, citing the ongoing investigation, Bulgarian National Radio reported. He described the probe as extremely intensive and said Bulgaria is working with partner agencies to see the operation through.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev noted that site owners are responsible for securing such facilities. Even so, his ministry has already stepped up protection of similar stations across the country.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Mirchev, meanwhile, held up Poland as an example. Bulgarian National Television quoted him as saying the antennas were not chosen at random, pointing to an identical attack on Starlink in Poland in late September. According to Mirchev, Polish authorities immediately informed the public and moved quickly. Two Turkish nationals suspected of that arson have since been detained there. Poland, he stressed, has no doubt that Russia is behind the attack.

The fire at the Polish Starlink ground station broke out on September 23 in the village of Wola Krobowska. Two suspects climbed the fence onto the site, doused a generator and an electrical cabinet with flammable liquid, and set them alight. The fire was quickly put out, and the network kept running without interruption. Polish prosecutors are investigating the case as sabotage and a terrorist offense carried out on behalf of foreign intelligence.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Netflix is cutting about 1,000 jobs

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters told staff the company is cutting about 1,000 jobs. It's the streamer's biggest round of layoffs since 2022.
News

Ukrainian drones regain Starlink at speeds up to 160 km/h

On October 14, Mykhailo Fedorov said Starlink is working again for drones flying at up to 160 km/h. Next, Ukraine wants the Starshield cap lifted entirely.
News

Researcher hacks LG TV without a PIN by chaining three webOS flaws

An anonymous researcher chained three webOS flaws to take full control of an LG TV over the local network. LG has already released a firmware fix.
News

Amazon Leo Tops 400 Mbps in US Army Satellite Internet Test

Amazon Leo hit download speeds above 400 Mbps in a demo for the US Army. Next, the military will test whether the satellite link holds up on the move.
News

Ukrainian drones strike a Russian bank’s data center for the first time

Drones hit Sberbank's unfinished data center in Balakovo overnight on October 14. The bank is building it with grid firm Rosseti and plans to finish in 2027.