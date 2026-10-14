Masked arsonists torch 11 of 17 Starlink antennas in Bulgaria

Interfax-Ukraine reports that 11 of 17 antennas used to communicate with Starlink satellites were deliberately set on fire at a classified site near Sofia. Bulgarian lawmaker Ivaylo Mirchev of the Yes, Bulgaria party, who disclosed the incident, says two masked men were behind it.

Mirchev wrote about the attack on Facebook. He said the torched antennas serve as the main link to SpaceX satellites, which are also widely used in the war in Ukraine. He demanded that Bulgaria’s intelligence services and Interior Ministry say whether they knew about the attack, and accused the government of staying silent.

Eleven of 17 Starlink antennas at a secure site near Sofia were deliberately set on fire by two masked individuals, Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev says. The antennas provide Starlink satellite communications. Mirchev criticized the government’s silence and questioned its response to… pic.twitter.com/saKbJGRYQg — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 14, 2026 - Advertisement -

Prime Minister Rumen Radev declined to share details, citing the ongoing investigation, Bulgarian National Radio reported. He described the probe as extremely intensive and said Bulgaria is working with partner agencies to see the operation through.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev noted that site owners are responsible for securing such facilities. Even so, his ministry has already stepped up protection of similar stations across the country.

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Mirchev, meanwhile, held up Poland as an example. Bulgarian National Television quoted him as saying the antennas were not chosen at random, pointing to an identical attack on Starlink in Poland in late September. According to Mirchev, Polish authorities immediately informed the public and moved quickly. Two Turkish nationals suspected of that arson have since been detained there. Poland, he stressed, has no doubt that Russia is behind the attack.

The fire at the Polish Starlink ground station broke out on September 23 in the village of Wola Krobowska. Two suspects climbed the fence onto the site, doused a generator and an electrical cabinet with flammable liquid, and set them alight. The fire was quickly put out, and the network kept running without interruption. Polish prosecutors are investigating the case as sabotage and a terrorist offense carried out on behalf of foreign intelligence.