Two Satellites of Russia’s Starlink Rival Could Deorbit Soon

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Проект спутникового сервиса «Бюро 1440»
Фото: Александр Астафьев / ТАСС

Satellite-tracking service SONIKS forecasts that two Russian Rassvet satellites, No. 17 and No. 23, could leave orbit as soon as October 29 and November 1. Both are losing altitude fast. Russian company Bureau 1440 launched them in July.

On October 13, No. 23’s lowest orbital point (perigee) sat at about 232 km, and its highest (apogee) at 250 km. For No. 17, the figures were roughly 236 and 256 km.

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The dates are estimates, not final, and could shift depending on how the satellites move and whether their orbits can be corrected. If the orbits can’t be raised, atmospheric drag will keep slowing the satellites until they reach denser layers of the atmosphere and burn up.

Both belong to the second batch of Rassvet satellites, launched on July 19, 2026. The project aims to create a low-orbit network for satellite internet, a Russian alternative to Starlink.

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The altitude problems are not new. Russian industry media have reported that satellites from the first batch also struggled to reach their planned altitude of about 800 km, and in June one of them burned up in the atmosphere.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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