Starlink Mobile Can’t Replace Terrestrial Networks, Says T-Mobile CTO

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T-Mobile's CTO, John Saw

T-Mobile CTO John Saw doubts that new spectrum will let SpaceX quickly turn Starlink Mobile into a real rival to terrestrial mobile networks. Even with more airwaves, he argues, the satellite system will still fall short on capacity, Wccftech reports.

The debate was sparked by SpaceX’s deal with investment firm Grain Management. Under it, SpaceX is buying licenses to use up to 14 MHz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band — two matching channels, one for sending data and one for receiving it. Elon Musk called the purchase the last major piece needed for full mobile coverage of the US. Low-band spectrum does travel farther and get inside buildings more easily. But according to T-Mobile, it does not solve the problem of network capacity — how many users a network can serve at once.

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Saw laid out his case in a post titled “Spectrum alone doesn’t make a network.” By his count, Starlink Mobile will have about 80 MHz of spectrum after the deal, while T-Mobile uses nearly 400 MHz across low and mid bands. He also pointed out that the Grain Management spectrum had already dropped off T-Mobile’s list of network priorities.

Signal propagation is another weak spot for satellite service. Saw explained that a signal from a satellite several hundred kilometers up loses far more strength than one from a ground base station about 1 km from the phone. The gap can reach 50 dB — a 100,000-fold difference in power. Moving from 2 GHz to 800 MHz, he said, helps only partly and does not close the fundamental gap between satellite and terrestrial infrastructure.

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Terrestrial operators spread the load across hundreds of base stations and sectors. That lets some users stream video while others play online games or make video calls, all at the same time. A satellite system can cover a vast area, Saw said, but that does not mean it can deliver comparable speed and capacity under heavy load. In his view, broad coverage and the quality of a full 5G Advanced network are two different jobs.

SpaceX is still expanding its satellite side: US regulators have already cleared the company to launch 15,000 satellites for Starlink Mobile. But it is not betting on orbit alone. The company is considering mounting compact low-power base stations on existing Starlink equipment, which could extend coverage without building conventional cell towers everywhere.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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