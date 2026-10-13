Royal Air Maroc to Be Africa’s First Airline With Starlink Wi-Fi

Moroccan carrier Royal Air Maroc announced on X that it will start fitting its aircraft with Starlink satellite internet in early 2027. It is the first airline in Africa, and the first oneworld member on the continent, to go public with such plans.

Connectivity is coming to 41 aircraft, and Wi-Fi will be free for members of the Safar Flyer loyalty program. It’s not yet clear whether passengers will need to enter their Safar Flyer number when booking, or when the last aircraft will be fitted. For now, Royal Air Maroc offers no onboard internet at all.

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The airline operates around 70 aircraft across six types: ATR 72-600, Embraer E190, Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737 MAX 8, Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9. It hasn’t said which 41 will get Starlink. Judging by the fleet mix, that could mean every 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX 8, plus some of the 737-800s. CEO Hamid Addou said the deal is meant to let passengers travel to the highest international standards.

Royal Air Maroc is Morocco’s flag carrier and the country’s largest airline. Based in Casablanca, it flies to 94 destinations across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe. It is a member of the oneworld alliance, which brings together about 15 airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Iberia, Qantas, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Jordanian and Alaska Airlines.

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Starlink offers fast, low-latency internet, enough to livestream, game, shop online and work as productively in the air as on the ground. SpaceX keeps growing the network, too: US regulators recently cleared it to launch 15,000 satellites for its Starlink Mobile service. Airlines around the world are increasingly signing up, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines and El Al. In Africa, though, no carrier had officially adopted Starlink before Royal Air Maroc.

Lufthansa is among the major European carriers making the switch. On August 19, 2026, it operated its first scheduled flight with Starlink, an Airbus A320neo from Frankfurt to Rome. Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter tested the system himself at 10,000 meters. The company plans to equip up to 10 more A320-family aircraft by the end of the year and around 850 by 2029. That would make the Lufthansa Group Europe’s largest airline user of the technology.