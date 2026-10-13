Getty Images to file for bankruptcy after failed Shutterstock deal

Getty Images announced on October 12 that it will soon file for bankruptcy and go private. Affiliates of Koch Equity Development, the investment arm of Koch Industries, have pledged up to $533 million in new equity to make that happen, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The photo agency will use Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which lets a company keep operating while a court oversees the restructuring of its debts. Getty has opted for a prepackaged process: creditors sign off on the restructuring plan before the case reaches court, so it usually moves quickly. The company expects to emerge from restructuring by the end of 2026. Getty says the process will not affect its operations, employees, partners or vendors, and a spokesperson separately confirmed to the outlet that there will be no layoffs.

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In late June, Getty walked away from its $3.7 billion merger with rival Shutterstock. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would only clear the deal if Shutterstock sold its editorial business — the unit that photographs and films real-world events for news outlets. CEO Craig Peters explained at the time that Getty is focused on growing exactly that business, so the board saw the condition as a non-starter and scrapped the deal. On the company’s August earnings call, he said Getty had spent more than $100 million on professional fees and financing costs pursuing the transaction.

By then, Getty had already hired investment bank Guggenheim Securities to look for alternative financing. That search led it to Koch Equity Development. The investor is no newcomer: it has backed Getty since 2018, when it bought $500 million of the company’s preferred equity. Koch Equity senior managing director Mike Harris said the firm fully supports the deal alongside the Getty family.

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Meanwhile, iStock — the service Getty uses to sell stock images online — is losing ground. In its October 12 investor presentation, the company said iStock faces declining agency demand and market disruption. The Hollywood Reporter suggests the likely culprit is AI tools that let almost anyone create a stock image. Back in August, Getty CFO Jennifer Leyden said annual subscribers had dropped from 321,000 to 241,000 over the year. She attributed that to a deliberate move away from lower-value acquisition channels, including scrapping iStock’s free trial.

Getty is instead betting on its editorial unit as its main growth engine. The division supplies news photos and video to media outlets and businesses worldwide, and covers most red carpets and film festival premieres. Getty forecasts the unit’s revenue will grow from $369 million to $400 million by 2029.