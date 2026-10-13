Elon Musk promises SpaceX connectivity across the solar system

SpaceX founder Elon Musk posted a recording on X of a talk by company vice president Michael Nicholls, saying SpaceX will provide connectivity across the entire solar system and beyond. In the talk, Nicholls explained that the interplanetary network will be built on the technology behind the Starlink satellite constellation.

SpaceX’s goal, he said, is “to extend consciousness beyond this planet.” That is why the company wants to bring the Moon and Mars onto the network. The Moon comes first. As part of the Starlink project, SpaceX is already developing high-speed communication systems to reach it, including laser systems. The plan is to link the Moon to the Starlink constellation, with Mars to follow.

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Together, these links are meant to form an interplanetary communications network. Nicholls stressed that it will run on the same technology SpaceX is building for Starlink.

Before looking beyond Earth, though, SpaceX needs to keep improving safety in low Earth orbit, the executive said. The first step is building coordinated infrastructure there, so that everyone operating in orbit can expand their activities without risk. Only then does the company expect to extend connectivity and human presence to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

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SpaceX itself plans to add a large number of new spacecraft to that orbit. The company recently unveiled visualizations of Starmind, its planned constellation of orbital data centers. Over time, it could grow to as many as 1 million satellites.

To keep these spacecraft from colliding with other satellites, SpaceX launched a free system called Space Safety. It lets operators share orbital data with one another.