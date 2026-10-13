China launches 27th batch of GuoWang internet satellites

China has added nine more satellites to GuoWang, its state-run satellite internet network, in low Earth orbit. It is the constellation’s 27th batch, bringing the total in orbit to 222, China in Space reports.

A Long March 12 rocket lifted off at 19:27 UTC on October 9 (03:27 local time on October 10) from Pad 2 at the Wenchang Commercial Space Launch Site on Hainan Island. All nine satellites were built by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which now has 386 spacecraft in orbit.

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Long March 12 Y10 liftoff recap, October 9th/10th 2026

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GuoWang satellites flying on the Long March 12 and Long March 8A use a small platform and weigh about 695 kg each. A large platform, roughly 30% bigger and up to 1,000 kg, flies on the Long March 5B and Long March 6A. Both types maneuver in orbit with electric propulsion, powered by two solar panels.

China planned to launch 310 GuoWang satellites this year but has deployed 86 so far. Another 900 are slated for 2027, followed by 3,600 a year from 2028. By the 2030s, up to 13,000 satellites could be in operational orbits.

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The network is being built by China Satellite Network Group, a state-owned company. Like SpaceX’s Starlink, it aims to offer satellite internet worldwide, but China comes first. Service is still in testing and not yet open to subscribers. One recent trial was China’s first video call between the Arctic and Antarctica over its own satellites.

This was the Long March 12’s third launch in three months, following missions in August and September. The rocket has kept up that pace only once before, from November 2025 to January 2026. According to China in Space, a fourth consecutive monthly launch is possible: hardware for upcoming missions is already arriving, and the pad needs only about four weeks between launches.

It was the ninth Long March 12 launch, the 671st for the Long March family and China’s 71st launch of 2026. The two-stage rocket was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. Its first stage runs four YF-100K engines on kerosene and liquid oxygen, producing about 5,000 kN of combined thrust. Standing 62.6 m tall, the Long March 12 can lift 12 t to low Earth orbit or 6 t to a 700 km sun-synchronous orbit. Its fairing is believed to come in 3.8, 4.2 or 5.2 m diameters depending on the mission.