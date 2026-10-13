Apple unveils new Apple TV 4K with A19 chip and Siri AI

Apple has announced the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, adding three built-in microphones and surround sound from up to four HomePod speakers. Pre-orders are open now, and the box goes on sale November 13.

The headline feature is Siri AI, an entirely new version of Siri built on the next generation of Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform. On the TV, it searches for movies and shows using plain-language requests and displays results full screen. You can also ask follow-up questions mid-show — where a series was filmed, say, or whether it’s suitable for a 15-year-old. Answers appear in a small overlay, so there’s no need to pause. Paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, Siri AI can also draw on personal context, for example to play a show a friend recommended.

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You don’t need the remote to talk to it, either. Apple has built three far-field microphones into the box, while echo cancellation separates your voice from whatever is coming out of the speakers. That means the Apple TV can pick up “Hey Siri” even with audio playing. The catch: hands-free voice control only works when tvOS is set to one of nine supported languages, including English, German, French and Hebrew. Ukrainian isn’t one of them.

Under the hood is the A19 chip. Apple says its CPU is up to 50% faster than the previous generation, and its GPU up to twice as fast. The chip also adds a dedicated hardware AV1 decoder. AV1 compresses video more efficiently than older codecs, so high-quality streams use less bandwidth.

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The Siri Remote looks the same, but it now works with the Find My app. A lost remote can also play a sound, though that feature is exclusive to the new model. Precision Finding shows the direction to the remote on your phone’s screen. It works with iPhone 17 and later (except iPhone 17e), as well as iPhone Air and the foldable iPhone Duo, which Apple unveiled in September. The new remote will also be sold separately and works with earlier Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

For the first time, Apple TV 4K can be paired with four HomePod mini 2 or second-generation HomePod speakers for surround sound. The speakers detect where they sit in the room, and the Apple TV automatically tunes volume and audio timing to match. The front and rear pairs must each use matching speakers.

The new Apple TV 4K: The ultimate cinematic experience.

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The box also doubles as a smart home hub, with Wi-Fi and Thread support. With a compatible video doorbell, you can see who’s at the door on your TV, talk to them and unlock the door without stopping what you’re watching. Apple Intelligence now also writes text descriptions of HomeKit Secure Video recordings and summarizes notifications. The video descriptions require an iCloud+ subscription.

Apple announced the Apple TV alongside the HomeView smart display, the HomePod mini 2 speaker and Apple Home Collection, a new lineup of home accessories. Back in June, Bloomberg predicted that the updated Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini would arrive in the fall.

Apple TV 4K goes on sale November 13 in the US, where it costs $299, and in 29 other countries and regions. Apple hasn’t listed them, so there’s no word yet on Ukraine. Siri AI will launch as a beta in tvOS 27.2, in English only, in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and India. Owners of the second-generation Apple TV 4K and later will get it too, as long as they have an iPhone or iPad that supports Apple Intelligence.