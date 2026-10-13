American Airlines to Equip Its Entire Mainline Fleet With Starlink

American Airlines is bringing Starlink to its entire mainline fleet. The carrier announced on October 8 that more than 1,030 Airbus and Boeing narrowbody and widebody jets will get SpaceX’s satellite internet, giving it one of the world’s largest Starlink-connected fleets.

The mainline fleet covers the aircraft American flies itself, as opposed to regional partners. Back in May, the airline committed to installing Starlink on more than 500 Airbus jets. Now it’s adding more than 400 Boeing narrowbodies and over 130 Boeing widebodies. Installations start in early 2027.

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Each aircraft will carry Starlink’s Performance Aero Terminal, rated at up to 1 Gbps per terminal. Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink business operations, promised a fast, reliable connection from gate to gate.

Starlink is coming to American’s entire mainline fleet

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American’s chief customer officer, Heather Garboden, said customers have told the airline that dependable connectivity makes a real difference in how they spend their time in the air. With Starlink, they’ll be able to stream shows, play games online, collaborate with colleagues in real time, scroll social media and shop. Garboden added that the system lays the groundwork for future upgrades to the onboard experience.

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More than 165 million passengers fly on American’s mainline aircraft each year, and the airline, which bills itself as the world’s largest, expects that number to grow as it takes delivery of more than 300 new mainline jets in the coming years. It’s not the only big Starlink deal in the skies: in July, Indigo Partners said its airlines would put Starlink on more than 1,000 aircraft. Royal Air Maroc, meanwhile, has announced Starlink Wi-Fi, a first for an African airline.