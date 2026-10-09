SpaceX Buys 800 MHz Spectrum Licenses, Could Become a Mobile Carrier

SpaceX has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of 800 MHz spectrum licenses from Grain Management — airwaves meant for terrestrial mobile networks. The Wall Street Journal reports that the move is designed to expand Starlink Mobile and help SpaceX compete with traditional wireless carriers.

The 800 MHz band is used in ground-based networks, including at base stations. Compared with higher frequencies, it carries signals farther and gets through walls and other obstacles more easily. SpaceX plans to pair these frequencies with its Starlink satellite network to extend coverage where satellite signals fall short. In early October, US regulators already cleared satellite services to deliver data to subscribers on additional frequencies, but this time SpaceX is buying spectrum for ground networks.

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SpaceX already offers satellite mobile service with T-Mobile, including in remote parts of the US, and is expanding Starlink Mobile with new satellites that can carry more data. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the launch of up to 15,000 of them. The company wants to integrate them with ground infrastructure to improve connection quality, especially indoors. Still, a full terrestrial network could require base stations or smaller transmitters, and building one could cost billions of dollars.

Markets reacted immediately. According to Reuters, shares of US carriers T-Mobile US, Verizon and AT&T fell 5–6% before the main trading session opened. In Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index, which tracks telecom stocks, dropped 3.3% to its lowest level since February.

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Deutsche Telekom took the biggest hit among European companies, with its shares down 8%. Britain’s Vodafone slipped 4.5%, France’s Orange 3.4% and Spain’s Telefónica 3.3%. SpaceX’s own shares, by contrast, rose 3.6% after the deal was announced. The deal still needs regulatory approval.

Tower operators moved the other way: American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications gained 5–6%. Investors are betting that a SpaceX mobile network could boost demand for ground infrastructure — towers, rooftop equipment sites and small cells.

Morgan Stanley analysts see the deal as a sign that SpaceX will continue to actively acquire spectrum. However, they expect the threat to traditional carriers to build gradually, starting in rural areas.