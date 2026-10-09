Malware found preinstalled on thousands of cheap Android phones

Bitdefender’s labs published a report on October 8 about Midnight Mimosa, a piece of malware that ships inside the firmware of low-cost Android phones built on MediaTek chips. Over roughly two years, the researchers counted thousands of infected devices in more than 150 countries, with Mexico, France and Italy topping the list.

The most common genuine models are the Doogee S200 X and the Cubot KingKong X. The rest are knockoffs of iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Honor handsets. Their system data lists them under names like “i17 Pro Max,” “S25 Ultra” or “Magic 15 MAX.” The researchers couldn’t pin down who in the supply chain slipped the malicious code in. The firmware is signed with a key belonging to Chinese company Shenzhen Zediel, but Bitdefender cautions that this alone doesn’t prove the company was involved.

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The malware poses as a system component called “System” and runs with system-level privileges. That lets it quietly install and remove apps, grant them permissions and pull code from remote servers, all without the owner noticing. Before each install, Midnight Mimosa switches off the Google Play Store so the built-in Play Protect scanner won’t flag the suspicious app, then turns it back on.

The operators make most of their money from ad fraud. Midnight Mimosa doesn’t do that itself. Instead, it downloads a module and runs it inside its own process. While the phone sits idle, the module opens full-screen ads that don’t show up in screenshots and fakes taps on them. The payouts go to cover apps posing as weather forecasts, note-taking tools, app lockers and photo text scanners. Midnight Mimosa also sends the phone’s IMEI, MAC address, SIM card data and a list of installed apps to the attackers’ servers.

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One of the cover apps, Locket, turns the phone into a node in a proxy network that routes other people’s internet traffic. Networks made up of thousands of devices like this can also be used for DDoS attacks, though the researchers didn’t observe any. Similar Android schemes have been shut down before: in July, the FBI and Google took down the NetNut botnet, which spanned more than 2 million smart TVs and streaming boxes.

Bitdefender found the same fraud code in 13 more apps that were still on Google Play when the report came out. They include several weather apps, an audio editor, a QR code scanner and a message recovery tool. Some of them display ads outside their own window even when nobody is using the phone.

Midnight Mimosa can’t be removed the usual way because it lives in the phone’s system partition. Getting rid of it takes reflashing the firmware or disabling it from a connected computer, which Bitdefender says is beyond most owners. That’s why, in the researchers’ view, only device makers and the marketplaces that sell these phones can fix the problem.