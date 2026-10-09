iPhones on Ukraine’s lifecell now support IPv4/IPv6 Dual Stack and EVS

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell says iPhones running iOS 27 can now use IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time on its network. The update also brings support for the EVS voice codec on 4G calls (VoLTE), which should make conversations sound clearer.

lifecell’s network has run both protocols in parallel, a setup known as Dual Stack, since January 2025, when the operator rolled it out for mobile internet. Now iPhones can take advantage of it too, picking the right protocol for each website or service on their own. Sites that still run only on IPv4 stay reachable, while traffic goes over IPv6 wherever it’s available.

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According to lifecell, traffic automatically takes the best available path, and IPv6 routes are often shorter and more efficient. The newer protocol also readies phones for modern services, cloud platforms and content delivered over IPv6.

The second change is all about voice calls. lifecell launched the EVS (Enhanced Voice Services) codec on its network in April 2025, and iPhone owners can now use it as well. EVS transmits audio across a wider frequency band, so voices come through clearer and more natural. It also supports a range of bitrates and has modes that preserve call quality even when the signal is unstable.

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lifecell handles an average of more than 15 million 4G calls a day. Some 5.1 million smartphones on its network support these calls, or more than 70% of all subscriber devices.

No extra setup is needed. Users just have to update to iOS 27 under Settings → General → Software Update. The release is available for iPhone 11 and later, as well as iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).