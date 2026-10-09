Clean Sky Initiative proposes overhaul of how Ukraine blocks Russian and pirate sites

On September 29, Ukraine’s Clean Sky Initiative, a civic association that fights media piracy, brought together government officials, regulators and internet providers to discuss how well the country enforces bans on Russian and pirate media services. The meeting’s key conclusion: Ukraine needs blocking that actually works, not just a mechanism that exists on paper. The group proposed changing the system itself.

Ukraine’s list of banned media services now includes 78 entries tied to 920 unique domains. They include 15 paid Russian streaming and video-on-demand platforms, 38 streaming sites and IPTV services carrying Russian TV channels, and 25 pirate movie sites.

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Clean Sky has helped expand the list since 2023. But the longer it gets, the more obvious one flaw becomes: adding a resource to the list doesn’t mean access to it is actually cut off. That gap matters at scale — across all categories, Ukraine blocked 17,299 websites between January and September 2026, mostly unlicensed online casinos.

The problem lies in how pirate services are built. A modern pirate service is not a single site but a network of main domains, mirrors (copies of the site on other addresses) and backup addresses that change quickly once blocked. HD REZKA, KINOGO and Filmix, for instance, each use more than 100 web addresses. As Clean Sky puts it, the issue is less the number of banned resources than the fact that operators rebuild their infrastructure faster than the current system can react.

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To measure the scale, the initiative checked 18 providers in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and several cities in western Ukraine during the first half of 2026. Each was tested against the same set of roughly 100 domains over a regular Wi-Fi connection, with no VPN or special equipment — just as an ordinary user would browse.

Ukraine’s telecom regulator, the NCEC, also reviewed Clean Sky’s complaints against all 18 providers. Its official inspections found incomplete blocking in 11 cases and no violations in the other 7. The scale varied from a handful of unblocked domains to a large share of the list. According to figures Clean Sky presented at the meeting, no fines were imposed, and providers fixed the violations during the inspections themselves.

The initiative traces these results to three sets of problems. The first is technical. There is no common practical blocking standard, so providers use different methods, and some of them risk catching legitimate sites. The second is mirrors. Once a domain is blocked, the operator quickly launches a new one, and the whole procedure has to start again, leaving the state and providers constantly playing catch-up. The third is process and resources. Most of the work with the list is still manual, and handling new mirrors takes time and staff that providers are already short of amid the destruction of critical infrastructure.

Clean Sky also pointed to a market distortion: providers that leave banned resources open to subscribers gain an obvious competitive edge. The initiative acknowledges that the market is operating under extremely difficult conditions. Still, it stresses that these services carry direct propaganda, the aggressor’s narratives and harmful content, which means Ukraine is losing ground in the cognitive war. In its view, fining individual providers won’t solve the problem. The whole architecture of the mechanism needs work.

To that end, Clean Sky proposed four areas for joint work. The first is a single practical blocking standard that defines what exactly gets blocked, by which methods, and how to handle difficult cases without hitting legitimate sites. It could start out as regulator recommendations. The second is a technical domain list in a machine-readable format or available through an API, alongside the official list and the PDF letters providers receive today. The initiative says this would let providers download and update the list automatically, with less manual work and fewer errors.

The third proposal concerns mirrors. Clean Sky wants a separate fast-track procedure for obvious copies of already banned services, so that a simple domain change doesn’t buy operators weeks or months. The fourth is a permanent forum where the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, the NCEC, providers and Clean Sky can quickly work through problem cases and refine the mechanism based on practice.

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“For us, the result isn’t the number of domains on the list or the number of providers checked. The result is when a banned Russian or pirate media service actually stops being accessible to Ukrainian users, and a provider can carry out the state’s decision without unnecessary manual work, technical uncertainty or a disproportionate burden,” said Viacheslav Miienko, head of the Clean Sky Initiative.

After the meeting, the National Council asked participants to submit proposals on next steps. Clean Sky is already preparing its package, covering technical solutions and regulatory changes, and will keep monitoring whether banned resources are actually unavailable to users.

“A blocking decision must end in actual blocking. Today we see a gap between the decision and its enforcement, and that is a matter of national security,” said Vitalii Voloshyn, a lawyer at Smartsolutions, the firm that provides legal support to the initiative.