UEFIR builds 24/7 TV channels from Ukrainian YouTube videos

A Ukrainian developer who goes by IceClassic3500 has unveiled UEFIR on Reddit. The name plays on the Ukrainian phrase for “on air.” According to dev.ua, the service streams round-the-clock themed TV channels built from videos by Ukrainian YouTubers, each with its own program schedule.

The idea is to bring back the feel of traditional TV. “It’s simple: sometimes you want to watch something but don’t feel like scrolling through recommendations and picking videos. With UEFIR, you can switch on a themed channel and drop into whatever is playing, just like on a regular TV,” IceClassic3500 wrote. That’s a different approach from YouTube itself, which is rolling out custom feeds. The developer also asked users whether they would watch videos this way, what’s missing and what feels awkward on a phone.

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UEFIR splits its channels by topic, including music, culture, comedy and lifestyle. Each channel’s lineup is assembled daily from videos by Ukrainian YouTube creators. The server clock is the same for everyone, so viewers who open a channel on different devices see the same program at the same moment. In January 2026, a separate project took a similar approach by recreating MTV-style music channels.

The UEFIR website lets viewers switch topics, check the program schedule and save favorite channels to Favorites (the ☆ icon). That list is stored on the user’s device.

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The developer hopes the format will make Ukrainian content easier to discover. Flipping between channels, viewers can stumble upon new creators without hunting for individual videos. In December 2025, another developer built an interactive map of Ukrainian-language YouTube with more than 10,000 channels.