Russia’s Starlink Rival Now Has a Production User Terminal

Bureau 1440, the Russian company building the Rassvet low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation, has shown off a production-ready user terminal for the first time. Called 1440.ULTRA, it delivers data speeds of up to 700 Mbps, Russian tech site Habr reports.

The 1440.ULTRA is a fixed installation, designed for industrial sites, construction sites and remote areas. It measures 600 × 600 mm and weighs under 15 kg. The terminal operates in temperatures from −40 to +40°C. Its IP67-rated enclosure keeps out dust and water, so it can even survive being submerged.

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Alongside the production model, the company showed a concept for a compact 1440.MINI measuring 300 × 300 mm. It’s expected to deliver data speeds of around 100 Mbps. Bureau 1440 pitches it as a portable device for rescue crews, other emergency services and geologists. There’s no word yet on when it will enter mass production.

Another model in the lineup, the 1440.ZEMLYA, is built for railways and is already being tested on Russian Railways (RZD) trains. Its job is to keep data flowing in every type of carriage at speeds of up to 400 km/h, including on Russia’s Lastochka commuter trains and Sapsan high-speed trains.

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Separately, the company is developing an aviation terminal meant to bring high-speed internet to passengers aboard the Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100, MC-21 and Tu-214 airliners. The aircraft manufacturers have already sent Bureau 1440 their requirements for weight, size and power consumption, along with compliance with Russia’s federal aviation rules (FAP-21). The company expects development to take some time, since aviation comes with extensive safety and certification requirements.

The first 16 Rassvet satellites reached orbit on March 23, 2026. By 2030, Bureau 1440 plans to have 292 spacecraft in orbit, including spares. The satellites are built on the company’s own platform, and their communications hardware uses 5G NTN, a version of the 5G standard adapted for satellite networks. They exchange data with each other via laser links and maneuver in orbit using plasma thrusters. Through 2030, the project is set to receive 102.8 billion rubles (about $1.2 billion) from Russia’s federal budget and 329 billion rubles (roughly $3.8 billion) of the company’s own money.

Ukraine believes the Rassvet satellites may serve military purposes. In late August, Kyiv asked the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to block their operation over Ukrainian territory.

In early October, Ukraine also urged US sanctions against contractors working on Russia’s Starlink rival.