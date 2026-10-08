Russia Connects a Cell Tower to a Mobile Network via Its Starlink Rival

Russian mobile operator MegaFon and aerospace company Bureau 1440 say they have run Russia’s first test of hybrid connectivity over low-Earth-orbit satellites. The companies showed it in action at the Digital Solutions forum in Moscow, streaming live video from the Siberian taiga.

A cellular base station normally picks up signals from nearby phones and passes the data on to the rest of the operator’s network over a cable or another terrestrial link. In the taiga test, a satellite channel took the place of that link. User devices connected to a base station made by Russian company YADRO. From there, the data went to a Bureau 1440 satellite terminal and then, via low-orbit satellites, into MegaFon’s network. The companies call this mix of a ground station and a satellite channel “hybrid connectivity.”

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Bureau 1440 has already unveiled a lineup of terminals for its Rassvet constellation, often described as Russia’s answer to Starlink. The companies didn’t say which terminal was used in the test, or how fast the link was. The press release only describes the speed as high.

The companies say the setup could extend high-speed mobile coverage to places with no terrestrial networks. They cite remote industrial sites, expeditions and emergency zones as examples.

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MegaFon CEO Khachatur Pombukhchan called hybrid connectivity a fundamentally new technology for the Russian telecom market. He noted that back in 2024 MegaFon became the first in the industry to sign a contract with Bureau 1440, and later developed its own satellite system for rapidly deploying 4G and 5G networks.

Alexei Shelobkov, CEO of IKS Holding, which owns Bureau 1440, stressed that for a country of Russia’s size, combined ground and space infrastructure is of strategic importance. In his view, it opens the way to high-speed connectivity where building terrestrial networks is difficult.