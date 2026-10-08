Florida sues TP-Link over router security

Florida has accused TP-Link of misleading customers about the security of its routers and about how closely the company is tied to China. Tom’s Hardware reports that Attorney General James Uthmeier filed the lawsuit on the state’s behalf.

Uthmeier alleges that Chinese state-backed hacking groups have used some TP-Link routers to carry out cyberattacks. He also claims that certain models can’t install security updates automatically, and that the company no longer supports some of its devices.

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The suit also takes aim at TP-Link’s claim that its US business is independent. According to the company, its American arm split from its former Chinese parent in 2024 and now operates on its own. In April 2026, TP-Link described itself as an American company to keep its routers from being banned in the US. Florida disputes that, arguing the company’s research, development and manufacturing are still tied to China.

Uthmeier also questions how much the shift of router production to Vietnam really changes. He says less than 1% of the components used to assemble the devices there actually come from Vietnam. TP-Link has rejected such accusations before. The company has said its US business is legally separate from the Chinese entity and that it has built its routers in Vietnam since 2018.

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TP-Link has been under federal scrutiny in the US since 2024. The Departments of Commerce, Defense and Justice have all looked into the company. Their focus included potential national security risks and possible antitrust violations.

There is still no outright ban on TP-Link products in the US. However, new rules from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) restrict imports of new consumer router models without additional approval. On paper, the requirements apply to every manufacturer, including US companies.

To ship new devices, manufacturers can ask the regulator for conditional approval. In September, the FCC granted such a request from Asus, allowing it to sell routers in the US until March 2028. TP-Link has filed an application too, but there’s no confirmation yet that it has been approved. Models already cleared for the US market can still be sold.

Florida isn’t the first state to go after TP-Link. Iowa, Nebraska and Montana have filed similar lawsuits. They, too, cite alleged security risks in the company’s networking gear and its ties to China.