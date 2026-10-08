Eutelsat receives first 32 next-gen OneWeb satellites from Airbus

The first 32 next-generation OneWeb satellites, built on Airbus’ series production line in Toulouse, are being prepared for shipment to the US, where they will be launched into orbit. Satellite Evolution reports that satellite operator Eutelsat will eventually receive 669 of them to replace spacecraft that have reached the end of their service life.

Eutelsat CEO Jean-François Fallacher called the delivery a milestone. For the company’s customers, he said, it proves that the connectivity they rely on won’t be interrupted while the network is renewed. For Europe, Fallacher added, the first batch shows the continent can build and maintain global low Earth orbit infrastructure on its own.

- Advertisement -

Alain Fauré, head of Airbus’ space business, sees two signals in the batch. First, satellite manufacturing has returned to Europe. Second, Airbus has shown it can build these spacecraft in series and at a high cadence.

The renewed constellation is meant to keep secure, resilient connectivity running without interruption for businesses, governments and other organizations worldwide. As a result, Europe strengthens its position as an independent player in a satellite network market long dominated by US projects such as Starlink.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Transport companies are interested in OneWeb, too. In September, Polish rail operator PKP Intercity tested the satellite internet on a passenger train.