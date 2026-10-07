UABlockList: Ukraine blocked 17,299 websites in nine months

Ukrainian government regulators restricted access to 17,299 websites between January and September 2026. Of those, 16,804 were gambling sites operating without a license. The figures come from a nine-month review published by UABlockList, a project that tracks blocked domains in Ukraine.

The blocks were spread very unevenly across the year. Only 39 sites were restricted in January, and the first half of the year added up to 2,465 in total. The real wave came in summer and early autumn: 4,682 sites in July, 3,948 in August and 6,204 in September, the highest monthly figure so far this year.

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CHART 1: “How many websites were blocked in the first nine months of 2026” (monthly), source: UABlockList

Gambling sites get blocked mainly because they lack a license from the state regulator. Most addresses on the lists aren’t separate operators but “mirrors”: copies of the same platforms on different domains. Brands such as 1Win, Vavada, GetX, Parik24, Jetton, Allwin and Mostbet kept reappearing from January through September. The standout was 1Win. A single September decision covered 2,219 addresses, and 1,945 of them were tied to the brand. August looked much the same, with nearly all of the 3,948 sites blocked that month turning out to be illegal casinos.

Russian propaganda is a category of its own. UABlockList counted 157 such sites over the nine months: 142 propaganda and information outlets plus 15 Russian video services. They ranged from small foreign political sites to major Russian media outlets and their networks. Early in the year, for example, the list included the German newspaper junge Welt, as well as Wastok and ukr-leaks.

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These blocks weren’t limited to Russian domains. In July, the lists picked up 12 resources spreading pro-Russian content in Czech, French, Italian, Hungarian and Serbian. In September, sites from the US, Poland, Iran and Russia followed. Regulators also blocked four regional sites of the Bloknot network and a fake copy of the Ukrainian outlet NV (New Voice), which mimicked the original’s design and published a fabricated story in the newsroom’s name.

Another 26 sites were blocked under sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). The largest group, 19 sites, belonged to Russian media and information platforms, including Gazeta.ru and Lenta.ru. The sanctions also hit the sites of Yunarmiya, a Russian military youth movement, and the publisher Russkaya Ideya, which promoted the “Russian world” ideology and denied Ukraine’s independence.

Four crypto services were sanctioned as well: NoOnes, Sprintex, Arvix and TengriCoin. They have ties to foreign fintech, crypto and IT entities, mostly Russian, but also from Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and the United Arab Emirates. Separately, regulators restricted animaccord.com, linked to the animated franchise Masha and the Bear, along with its channels and pages on online platforms.

Since the start of the year, 208 sites have been blocked for selling excise goods without a license. They offered alcohol, spirits, cigarettes, pod systems and disposable e-cigarettes. Some sellers ran several similar domains so they could move to a new address as soon as one got blocked.

Another 34 blocked sites were fake pharmacies and medical resources that illegally sold drugs, medical devices and services. Some posed as online pharmacies or services for finding hard-to-get medicines, offering delivery of drugs for cancer, HIV and hepatitis.

At least 18 blocked sites were involved in fraud, phishing (tricking people into handing over passwords and payment details) and other malicious activity. Some impersonated government services and well-known companies: the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the National Police, the government services app Diia, the military registration app Reserve+ and mobile operator Kyivstar.

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Regulators also blocked 23 Money 24/7 sites offering currency exchange, money transfers and e-money services. The National Bank of Ukraine had earlier barred the companies behind them from providing financial and payment services without a license, and the Cyber Police investigated their activities.

The remaining blocks fell into smaller categories: three online bookstores selling Russian products, two sites with cadastral maps and five sites advertising escort services. Another 17 sites were blocked at the Cyber Police’s request, including 13 online movie streaming sites, a betting site and three education sites.

Compared with January–September 2025, the total number of blocked sites fell by 51.3%, from 35,487 to 17,299. The main reason is a single March 2025 decision that blocked 31,836 online casino sites at once. Gambling’s share barely moved: 97.7% in 2025 versus 97.1% in 2026.

Other categories shifted noticeably. Sites selling illegal alcohol and tobacco rose to 208 from 138 a year earlier, fake pharmacies to 34 from 16, bookstore sites to 24 from two, and financial and crypto resources to 27 from 15. Propaganda sites, meanwhile, dropped from 305 to 142, and piracy sites from 320 to 13.

CHART 2: “Which websites were blocked in the first nine months of 2025 and 2026” (by category), source: UABlockList

UABlockList stresses that blocking doesn’t wipe a site off the internet entirely. Links to it stay up on social media, messaging apps and search results, and under certain conditions the site itself may remain accessible. Anyone can check the project’s registry to see whether a specific domain is restricted and why. It lists the status, the authority that imposed the block, the type of restriction and its duration.