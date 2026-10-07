Spotify is bringing audiobooks to over 180 countries, including Ukraine

Spotify is taking audiobooks global. At the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 7, the company announced that audiobooks, currently available in 22 markets, will reach more than 180 by the end of 2026 — Ukraine included.

That puts audiobooks within reach of more than 750 million people, who will be able to stream or buy them on Spotify. Listeners in the new markets get a catalog of over 350,000 titles in more than 120 languages, including new Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Polish collections. All of Spotify’s publishing partnerships are non-exclusive, so authors can find the widest possible audience.

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According to Owen Smith, Spotify’s VP of Audiobooks, audiobooks are how many people find their way back to reading — on the commute, on a walk, or at the end of a long day. Expanding to more than 180 markets, he said, lets millions more people discover that, and gives authors and publishers access to readers they’ve never been able to reach.

There are three ways in, and availability and pricing vary by market. Eligible Premium subscribers get 12 hours of audiobook listening a month as part of their plan — an option coming to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Norway and several Latin American countries, among others. Anyone who wants more time can add Audiobooks+, which will be the main way to access audiobooks across Africa, Asia and Argentina. Listeners can also buy individual titles outright. Spotify hasn’t said which of these options will apply in Ukraine.

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Audiobooks+ lets Premium users buy extra listening time on top of their base plan, while Premium Family and Duo members can get 15 hours a month through a recurring add-on. Just over a year after launch, it has more than 1 million subscribers and has passed $100 million in annual recurring revenue. In November, Audiobooks+ comes to Student plans in Ireland, Belgium, Austria and Finland, with more markets planned for next year.

Spotify is also updating Page Match, which lets readers switch between a print book, an e-book and an audiobook without losing their place. It’s getting the feature readers asked for most: page numbers. Scan the book’s ISBN barcode, enter a page, and pick up from there. More than 1 million people have used Page Match since February, and it works in over 30 languages.

Spotify added audiobooks to Premium three years ago. Over the past year, monthly audiobook listeners grew nearly 40%, while listening hours rose more than 30%.

Audiobooks aren’t the only spoken-word reading on Spotify. Since May, the service has also offered narrated magazine articles.