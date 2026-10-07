SpaceX reveals how its Starmind orbital data centers will look

SpaceX has released a video showing how its planned Starmind data centers will be arranged in orbit. Once fully deployed, the constellation will number around one million satellites — roughly 100 times the size of today’s Starlink network.

The footage matches models and simulations previously produced by astronomers and space experts, which show Starmind forming two artificial rings around Earth. About half of the satellites will fly in sun-synchronous orbits, chosen so that each spacecraft stays in sunlight for as long as possible. In January, materials from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) described this setup as ideal for energy-hungry AI workloads that need constant, reliable computing power. The rest of the fleet, SpaceX explained, will adjust to shifting demand and balance the load according to how much power the system generates.

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SpaceX confirmed the Starmind name in June for a constellation built to run AI computing directly in orbit. The company sees this kind of computing as the industry’s future. In the US, ground-based data centers increasingly face pushback from local officials and residents, who complain about noise, air pollution and heavy water and electricity use.

The space-based alternative has its critics too, among them astronomers and environmental advocates. Astronomers warn of unprecedented light pollution in the night sky, while environmental groups point to the air pollution caused by frequent rocket launches. Some argue there could be more Starmind satellites than stars visible in the sky. It’s also unclear how SpaceX will prevent collisions over the poles, where tens of thousands of orbits cross.

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Space debris is another concern. According to PCMag, Starmind satellites are designed to last just five years, after which they’ll have to be decommissioned. Rather than burning spent satellites up in Earth’s atmosphere, SpaceX is considering moving them into “graveyard” orbits around the Sun, said Michael Nicolls, the company’s senior vice president.

Each satellite will weigh up to 4,000 kg (about 8,800 lb), with a solar array span of 75 m (about 246 ft). SpaceX is building the computing module for these spacecraft together with Nvidia. With satellites that large, the collision risk becomes especially pressing — though SpaceX argues that space has “plenty of room.”

The company points to aviation as a model. Airspace can look crowded too, yet flying is considered the safest form of transport because every aircraft files a flight plan and continuously broadcasts its position. SpaceX wants to bring the same approach to low Earth orbit.