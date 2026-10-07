SpaceX Gets Approval to Launch 15,000 Satellites for Starlink Mobile

On October 6, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX’s application for 15,000 next-generation satellites for Starlink Mobile, its service that connects ordinary smartphones directly to satellites. The regulator also cleared SpaceX to sell mobile service without a lease agreement with a terrestrial carrier, PCMag reports.

SpaceX filed the application in September 2025. In the US, Starlink Mobile is currently available only to T-Mobile customers as T-Satellite. The service is powered by roughly 650 satellites, with data speeds estimated at around 4Mbps. SpaceX says the new constellation should lift that to 5G levels, up to 150Mbps per user.

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According to PCMag, the approval paves the way for SpaceX to compete head-on with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, something company executives have already hinted at. Instead of traditional cell towers, SpaceX plans to pair its satellites with smaller, cheaper ground-based base stations known as femtocells. That should let it offer coverage in suburbs and cities too. Some in the industry, including T-Mobile’s CFO, remain skeptical of the approach.

The FCC said the constellation would boost competition in mobile service and give consumers more choice, including in areas with no coverage today. It approved the application despite objections from rival satellite operators and environmental groups worried about radio interference and light pollution.

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The satellites will fly at altitudes of 326 to 335 km. That appears to be lower than any of Starlink’s earlier cellular satellites, and the shorter distance to Earth should cut latency.

To deliver 5G-like speeds, the FCC also lets the satellites use spectrum SpaceX is buying from EchoStar, the parent company of US carrier Boost Mobile. That covers the 1695–1710, 1915–1920, 1995–2000, 2000–2020 and 2180–2200 MHz bands in the US. SpaceX can also use the satellites for cellular service outside the country. A week earlier, on September 30, the regulator opened up extra spectrum for satellite internet as well, though that decision covered subscriber dishes rather than phones.

For now, though, SpaceX can only test on the EchoStar frequencies. Full use has to wait until the second stage of the SpaceX-EchoStar deal closes, which is scheduled for November 30, 2027. By then, the company expects to have started launching the first version 2 Starlink Mobile satellites.

The new satellites are also cleared to use T-Mobile’s 1910–1915 and 1990–1995 MHz spectrum, which the current version of Starlink Mobile already relies on. T-Mobile, however, has been playing down T-Satellite and has floated partnering with other satellite providers. Whether it will stick with Starlink Mobile is an open question.

The FCC deferred other parts of the application, including SpaceX’s request to use the 2020–2025 MHz band and the 1429–2690 MHz range outside the US.