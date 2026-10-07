Skydance to combine HBO Max, Paramount+ and Discovery+ into one service

HBO Max, Paramount+ and Discovery+ will eventually become a single streaming service. Skydance announced the plan in a press release on its $110 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paramount Skydance completed the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6 and now goes by Skydance. The company owns two major film studios and a long list of cable networks, including CNN, CBS News, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, MTV, HBO, HGTV, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Its streaming services have more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

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“Consumers can expect greater innovation from a company built with technology at its core, including significant improvements to its direct-to-consumer streaming products, which will unify into a single service over time,” Skydance said.

The company hasn’t said when the combined service will arrive. Deadline reports that CEO David Ellison told reporters it will take a period of time. Bundles that let viewers subscribe to the services together will come first.

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This isn’t a new idea for Ellison. He first discussed bringing the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery streaming services under one roof during an investor presentation in March. Now the company has made it official.

For now, the services remain separate, each with its own subscription. In the US, Paramount+ starts at $8.99 a month and HBO Max at $10.99. In Ukraine, HBO Max launched in October 2025 and costs €7.99 or €9.99 a month, depending on the plan.

Paramount+, by contrast, doesn’t operate as a standalone service in Ukraine. Its films and series are available with Ukrainian dubbing on the local streaming platforms MEGOGO and Kyivstar TV, which signed a deal with Paramount+ in July 2025.

Discovery+ isn’t available in Ukraine as a standalone service either. Ukrainian viewers can watch its content through MEGOGO, which has partnered with Discovery since 2020.