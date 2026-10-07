Paramount completes its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, bringing two of Hollywood’s five biggest film studios under one roof. Bloomberg calls it one of the largest deals in media history.

The new company is called Skydance. It now owns dozens of TV networks, including CBS and CNN, along with the streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max.

- Advertisement -

In a press release, Skydance said it aims to build a next-generation global media and entertainment company driven by creativity and technology. It plans to release at least 30 films a year. The deal closed after all required approvals were secured, according to the release, and Skydance shares were set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker SKYD the same day.

The company is led by David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Forbes puts the elder Ellison’s fortune at $187.6 billion, ranking him eighth on its billionaires list as of October 6. “Today is a historic day — not only for Skydance, but for our entire industry,” David Ellison said in his address. In August 2025, he completed the deal that combined his studio, Skydance Media, with Paramount.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Bloomberg notes the road to this deal was a rocky one. Netflix originally planned to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, but dropped out of the race in February after Paramount Skydance offered $110 billion for the company’s assets.

The deal also faced pushback from Hollywood itself. In April, more than a thousand members of the film industry came out against it, arguing that it undermines the integrity, independence and diversity of the business.

Despite the protest, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders overwhelmingly approved the sale to Paramount Skydance later that month.

In June, the US Department of Justice signed off on the deal. It concluded the acquisition would not harm American consumers or competition and would instead strengthen competition by creating a more powerful player.

California’s officials saw it very differently. In mid-July, the state and 11 others sued to block the deal, arguing it would create a media giant controlling 27% of the market. According to the plaintiffs, that company could then raise prices for film and television.

After reviewing the lawsuit, a federal judge put the acquisition on hold until August 3. The court found that the coalition of states had shown the deal would harm competition.

- Advertisement -

Paramount Skydance eventually reached a settlement with the states in September. A US judge then cleared the deal to close.