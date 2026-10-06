SpaceX Could Start Making Its Own Optical Fiber

SpaceX is weighing whether to make its own optical fiber and optical networking gear for its Starlink satellite internet service and its AI data centers. That would let the company repeat the playbook that once helped it bring down launch costs, Wccftech reports, citing an unnamed industry expert.

The expert spoke in an interview published on the WK blog on Substack. According to the expert, SpaceX currently buys fiber from US-based Corning and from Chinese manufacturers Hengtong and YOFC (Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable). Some of that production could move in-house. Still, SpaceX sources plenty of other Starlink components externally: UK-based Filtronic, for example, landed a contract worth $68.1 million to supply amplifiers.

- Advertisement -

SpaceX is also looking for new sources of optical transceivers. These components convert electrical signals into light and back, which makes them essential to both telecom networks and data centers. Hengtong and YOFC make both fiber and transceivers, and US authorities have been restricting such supplies from China over security concerns. In the expert’s view, those restrictions are what pushed SpaceX to look for alternatives.

The issue could become especially pressing given SpaceX’s AI ambitions. The company plans to bring 10 GW of computing capacity online. The expert estimates that 60% of it will serve SpaceX itself, Tesla, and xAI, while the remaining 40% will go to major AI companies such as Google and Anthropic. By 2028, SpaceX aims to reach 20 GW of data center capacity.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

SpaceX has already tested this approach in rocketry. Traditional launch providers like United Launch Alliance, a Boeing–Lockheed Martin joint venture, relied on third-party engines, while SpaceX developed its own Merlin engine for its Falcon rockets. With Starship, the company has gone further, building a large share of key components in-house, from propellant tanks to Raptor engines. The goal is a steady supply chain and tighter cost control.