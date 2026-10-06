Russia knocks out another Kyiv data center, this time Omega Telecom’s

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Київський дата-центр «Омега Телеком» припинив роботу

Ukrainian telecom provider Omega Telecom is shutting down its Kyiv data center after a massive Russian attack. Its engineers are restoring network links and internet access from backup sites, the company said on Facebook.

In the same post, the company added: “This is a difficult moment for us, but we’re not stopping!”

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It isn’t the first blow for Omega Telecom. On September 27, the company reported that a double strike had destroyed the equipment at its main technical hub in Kyiv. The following night, Russia destroyed the data center of Dream Line, also in Kyiv.

Nor is Omega Telecom’s the first data center in the capital to shut down. Earlier, Cosmonova permanently lost its Kyiv facility to extensive damage.

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In early October, a series of Russian strikes knocked out Kyiv’s Parkovyi data center site entirely, leaving it critically damaged.

Founded in 2012, Omega Telecom provides telecom services, and its network spans more than 260 Ukrainian cities.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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