Latvia votes to restrict Russian on public media from 2027

Latvia’s parliament, the Saeima, voted on October 1 to let the country’s public broadcaster LSM produce Russian-language content in just three situations: a state of emergency, a state of exception, or a targeted effort to debunk disinformation. LSM’s own Russian-language newsroom reports that the amendments passed 55 to 24.

The change mostly hits LSM’s online operation, since Latvian Television and Latvijas Radio no longer broadcast in Russian. LSM’s Russian-language newsroom currently produces news for the LSM.lv portal. It also runs the most-subscribed YouTube channel of any Latvian public broadcaster. On top of that, LSM’s Latgale newsroom has been producing dedicated content since early 2026 for Russian speakers in Latgale, a region in eastern Latvia.

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Until now, the law required public media to produce programming in national minority languages. That changed on March 30, 2026, when Latvia’s Constitutional Court ruled that LSM content must be primarily in Latvian. The court classed Russian as a “self-sufficient” language that the state has no obligation to support. By that, it means the language of a minority that makes up a significant share of the population and has its own cultural organizations and media.

According to the court, Russian is widely used in Latvia, and commercial broadcasters already produce content in it. Other minority languages that are not self-sufficient, by contrast, do need support. The court found that the old requirement had created a “parallel information space” and weakened the status of Latvian as the sole state language.

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Over the summer, after a change of government, the Saeima moved to implement the ruling and drafted the amendments. The third exception only covers information that is misleading, false, and threatens democracy and the Latvian state. When debunking it, the broadcaster must weigh the intensity and nature of the threat to national security. Separately, the law allows foreign languages to be used as artistic elements in films, series, and stage productions broadcast in Latvian.

Both crisis regimes are declared by Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers. A state of emergency can be imposed during a crisis in a particular sector, a disaster, or a threat to critical infrastructure. A state of exception applies when the country faces an external enemy or unrest that endangers its democratic order.

Sanita Upleja-Jegermane, who chairs the Public Electronic Mass Media Council (SEPLP), said LSM will no longer publish news in Russian, leaving it only the option of debunking disinformation. The council had put forward its own way of implementing the ruling and saw the lawmakers’ amendments as a threat to the broadcaster’s independence. The Saeima’s own legal bureau agreed that the council’s version better reflected the court’s findings.

Critics warned that without verified news in Russian, part of the audience would drift to unregulated online platforms and websites blocked in Latvia. The Progressives parliamentary group also argues the law violates public media’s editorial independence.

The amendments still need to be signed by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and are set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Last month, Latvia’s media regulator NEPLP also banned the distribution of Radio Belarus in the country over EU sanctions.