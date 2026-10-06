Japan’s Sincere unveils a CD player that glows in the dark

Japanese company Sincere Inc. has released a limited-edition run of its Pixel Tunes portable CD player in a new finish called After Hours. In Japan it sells for 12,980 yen, or about $83, Tom’s Hardware reports.

Pixel Tunes comes in four translucent colors, but After Hours is the only one that glows in the dark. The other three — Warm Gray, Ray of Light and 1983 — are standard finishes. By day, After Hours looks like any of them: a player in a smoky translucent shell that partly reveals the internals. Once the lights go out, the shell gives off a soft green glow. The trick is phosphorescent material mixed into the plastic, which absorbs light and slowly releases it. Sincere says the design reflects the shift from bright everyday life to a “private world of the night.”

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Despite the retro look, the hardware is modern. Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless headphones and speakers, while the built-in lithium-ion battery charges over USB-C and delivers five to seven hours of playback. There’s also a standard 3.5mm jack for wired headphones.

The Pixel Tunes also has built-in stereo speakers and a small LCD. Dedicated buttons cover play, pause, stop, track skip and fast-forward/rewind, while a volume wheel doubles as the power switch. To keep music from cutting out when the player gets jostled, it buffers 60 seconds of audio in advance (electronic skip protection, or ESP). That buffer keeps playback going even if the disc briefly fails to read.

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What the spec list doesn’t say is whether the player handles home-burned CD-R and CD-RW discs or discs with MP3 files. Sincere also says nothing about playing music over USB.

The Pixel Tunes is aimed mainly at the Japanese market. For buyers outside Japan, Tom’s Hardware suggests a forwarding service and notes that Amazon Japan will ship the player internationally, depending on the country.

Sincere isn’t the only company to opt for a see-through CD player. In September, Syitren raised more than $540,000 on Kickstarter to produce the RM1, a transparent CD player that, unlike the Pixel Tunes, mounts on a wall.

Interest in CDs themselves is picking up, too. In the US, CD sales rose 16% in the first half of 2026 to 16.3 million units, even though many buyers have nothing to play them on.